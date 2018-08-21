Funeral services for Seneca Renee Farris, 59, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Christian House of Prayer in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at noon at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Farris died Aug. 11, 2018. She was born Jan. 8, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, to Charles Miliner and Nelva Owens.
Ms. Farris earned her master’s degree in social work, and worked as a social worker upon retiring from the Army.
She was a member of the Christian House of Prayer in Killeen.
In her spare time, Ms. Farris loved watching movies, gardening and going to church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leslie Herd; and niece, Cerenity Miller.
Survivors include her son, Syrus Lavon Farris; sister, Kimberly Miliner; and brothers, Carlos Miliner, Christopher Miliner.
Members of the U.S. military will be serving as pallbearers.
Visitation is from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Christian House of Prayer.
