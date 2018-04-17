1SG Robert "Bob" M. McKinnon, USA, Ret.

Robert McKinnon, age 73, passed away at home at Kempner on April 10, 2018. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Scott's Funeral Home of Copperas Cove with burial at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Bob was born on June 10, 1944, in Hillsboro, Oregon to the late Leo and Mary Agnes Duvic McKinnon. During his junior year of high school, Bob felt like he needed to serve his country and joined the United States Army in 1961. Bob served until 1983 and during his time he served during the Vietnam Conflict. Bob served in the 101st airborne division as an LRRP Ranger. He was later stationed at Fort Hood where he would retire. Bob married his childhood friend, Karen Weitzel on February 5, 1968, in Vancouver, Washington.
After retiring from the military, he joined the City of Copperas Cove and worked his way up to the Public Works Director. Bob retired in 2011 after 28 years of service to the citizens of Copperas Cove. Bob has also served on the Kempner City Council from 2012 to present. Bob was a member of the Masonic Lodge #595 of Copperas Cove and served as the Grand Master in 1984 to 1985.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Thomas George McKinnon.
Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen McKinnon; daughters, Kim Dragoo and husband, Kevin, Patti McKinnon; eight grandchildren; two great-granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Scott's Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
