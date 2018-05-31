Graveside services for Sharon Ann Snowdy, 82, of Harker Heights, will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at Killeen Memorial Park in Killeen.
Mrs. Snowdy died May 30, 2018, at her home with her devoted husband by her side.
She was born Oct. 24, 1935, in Sabetha, Kan., the daughter of the late Raymond (Marjorie) Leman and Monell (Harland) Kimmel.
Mrs. Snowdy graduated from Woodruff High School in Peoria, Ill., in 1953 and was a longtime resident of Harker Heights.
She married Johnny Snowdy on May 18, 2006, in Harker Heights.
Mrs. and Mr. Snowdy had a very happy life together and they enjoyed visiting The Canteen, where they played the football pool and had many friends.
She loved her dogs, Rocky and Ben. They will miss her dearly.
Mrs. Snowdy was a dog groomer for Booker’s Pet Hotel for several years. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the V.F.W post 3892 and a member of Eastern Star.
Mrs. Snowdy contributed to the Disabled American Veterans.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Leman and his wife, Marjorie; mother, Monell Kimmel and her husband, Harland; and her brother, William Leman.
Mrs. Snowdy is survived by her husband, Johnny Snowdy: her children, Lisa (Stephen) Wolff and Brian (Lindora) Frazier; her granddaughters, Amy (James) Schoonover, Staci (Matt) Leugers, Katelin Frazier and Haylee Frazier; five great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Donna (William) Leman; and manywonderful friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home.
