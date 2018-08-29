Sharon Frazier-Johnson

Funeral services for Sharon Marie Frazier-Johnson, 60, of Killeen, will be at 9 a.m. Friday at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Frazier-Johnson died Aug. 19, 2018, in Killeen.
She was born Dec. 10, 1957, in Nashville, Tenn.
A viewing will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com with Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
