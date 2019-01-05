Funeral services for Sharon Marie Kielman Harris, 76, will be at noon today at Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Harris died Dec. 31, 2018, in Temple. She was born Aug. 26, 1942, in Copperas Cove, on land that is now part of West Fort Hood, to Walter A. and Ruby Kielman.
She attended schools in Florence and Copperas Cove, graduating from Copperas Cove High School in 1961. She worked for Civil Service at Fort Hood for 12 years and Experience Works in Waco.
Mrs. Harris loved her family dearly and made many sacrifices to take her children to competitions, practices and games. She was a very talented seamstress and sewed clothes for her children and other family members including prom and wedding dresses.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ed Harris.
Survivors include her daughters, Teri Zamora of Temple, Carla Littlefield and husband Haze of Belton and Kayla Goodin of Belton; son Richard Lecroy and wife Beth of Arlington; nine precious grandchildren, Travis Owens and wife Dawn of Belton, Kacie Channing and husband John of Belton, Jaci and Conner Goodin of Belton, Heather Davis and husband Drew of Euless, Jonathan Littlefield of Dallas, Lucy Littlefield of Belton, Ruby and Emmaline Lecroy of Arlington and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Gary Kielman and wife Ladell of Georgetown and Rex Kielman and wife Cheryl of Copperas Cove along with many nephews and nieces.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon at Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove. Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Scott & White Hospice.
