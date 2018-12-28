Shelly Gray Fidler

A memorial service for Shelly Elizabeth Gray Fidler, 36, of Temple, formerly of Burnet and Copperas Cove, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School.
Ms. Fidler died Dec. 20, 2018, in Temple. She was born Aug. 8, 1982, in Killeen, to Robert Larry (Bob) Gray and Sherry Elizabeth Smith Gray.
She graduated from Lampasas High School with the class of 2001, and went on to attend and receive her Bachelor of Science degree from Tarleton State University with honors.
Ms. Fidler was a physical education coach for Belton Independent School District at the time of her death.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sherry Elizabeth Smith Gray and both her paternal and maternal grandparents.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory a son, Cord Fidler of Temple; her father, Robert Larry (Bob) Gray of Troy; two aunts, Tina Warlock and Lanell Gray Jackson; and numerous cousins.
The Gray family will receive guests for a time of visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. In place of usual remembrances, the family suggests that memorial contributions be given to the Go Fund Me account set up to help Cord Fidler at https://www.gofundme.com/prayers-for-cord.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
