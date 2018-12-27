Funeral services for Sherrika Anyee Abrams, 38, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Second Street Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial will follow the service at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Abrams died Dec. 20, 2018, in Killeen. She was born Nov. 30, 1980, in Marshall, to Patricia Parker and Rodney Abrams. She graduated from Marshall High School in the class of 1999.
Ms. Abrams enjoyed working out and helping others become physically fit. She loved her children as well as taking care of other children, which prompted her to start an “in home” daycare for a while.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Samuel Brown; grandmother, Annie Marie Brown of Marshall; grandmother, Renee’ M. Abrams; and first cousin, Joshua Abrams of Detroit, Mich.
Survivors include her mother and step-father, Patricia and Noble Parker of Marshall; father, Rodney Abrams of Detroit, Mich.; her children, Gerrick Williams II, Datrrel “Chance” Hasty, Jasmine Hasty, Justyn Abrams, and Jaydin Abrams; sisters, Sonjia Abrams, Shelda Sparks (Trent), and Natasha “Redd” Jackson of Marshall; brothers, Donovan Smith, and Rodney Abrams Jr. of Detroit, Mich.; grandfather, Conley Abrams Jr. of Detroit, Mich.; uncles, Larry Brown (Cynthia), Calvin Brown (Sylvia), Darren Abrams, Duane Abrams, Conley Abrams; aunts, Glora Alberty, Glenda Timmins (Zephaniah), Cynthia Abrams-Thomas and Denise Abrams; special friend, Michael “Mike” Thorpe; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.