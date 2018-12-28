Sherry Smith Gray

A memorial service for Sherry Elizabeth Smith Gray, 64, of Troy, formerly of Burnet and Copperas Cove, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School.
Mrs. Gray died Dec. 20, 2018, in Temple.
She was born Nov. 9, 1954, in Killeen, to Hansford Bernard Smith and Sibyl Cordie Brooks Smith.
She graduated from Copperas Cove High School with the class of 1973, and after graduation, attended Central Texas College in Killeen, the University of Texas in Austin and Tarleton State University of Stephenville, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in May of 1980. She later attended MaryHardin-Baylor in Belton and Tarleton State University of Stephenville, where she received her master’s degree in 2000.
Mrs. Gray loved being a teacher, a profession she was a part of for 34 years total in Copperas Cove Independent School District, until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Shelly Gray Fidler.
Mrs. Gray leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Robert Larry (Bob) Gray of Troy; a grandson, Cord Fidler of Temple; a sister, Tina Sherese Smith Warlock; a sister in-law, Lanell Gray Jackson; a son by marriage, Mathew Paul Fidler; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Gray family will receive guests for a time of visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. In place of usual remembrances, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the GoFundMe account set up to help Cord Fidler at https://www.gofundme.com/prayers-for-cord.
Services have been entrusted to the care of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.