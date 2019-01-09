Shirley Ann Grace

Funeral services for Shirley “Sherry” Ann Grace, 54, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at New Zion Christian Fellowship in Killeen. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Grace died Jan. 2, 2019, in Temple.
She was born Jan. 2, 1965, in Inchburg, Ala.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
