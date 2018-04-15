Funeral services are pending for Shirley M. Faircloth, 79, of Harker Heights, but are tentatively scheduled for Saturday at Music Funeral Services in Valdosta, Georgia.
Mrs. Faircloth died April 12, 2018, at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
She was born Dec. 22, 1938, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late James Roy Smith and Cora Mae Peeler Smith.
She was married for 50 years to the love of her life, David A. Faircloth Sr., who preceded her in death. She grew up in the Atlanta area, but settled in Valdosta after her husband’s retirement from the Air Force.
She moved to Texas in 2015 to live with her daughter and son-in- law in Harker Heights. She was a member of Lakeland Baptist Church in Lakeland, Georgia, and attended Charity Baptist Church in Killeen.
She was quite an accomplished artist and loved making greeting cards, jewelry and paintings. Everyone who received one of her handmade cards knows they received a treasure.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Sheryl Rhea Faircloth Thorpe; and a brother, James Norman Smith.
Another brother, Stanley Gibson died April 12, 2018, just hours after his sister.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sherry L. and Mark A. Pollett of Harker Heights; son David A. Jr. of Valdosta, Georgia; grandchildren, Krista Katelynn Pollett of San Marcos; Jennifer Lynn and Eric Ortega of Killeen; Shelli Christina Linder; Marissa Ann VanArtsdalen of Layton, Utah; Zachary Shane Faircloth of Valdosta, Georgia; brother Weyman Smith of Monroe, Georgia; sister Sharion Dutton of Monroe, Georgia; several great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful and dear friends.
Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com/obituary/shirley-faircloth or at www.musicfuneralservices.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.