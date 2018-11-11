Private services for Shirley Marie DePriest, 79, will be held by the family.
Mrs. DePriest died Nov. 7, 2018, at her home.
She was born Sept. 1, 1939, in Chatsworth, N.J., to John and Mary Bowker, the second of seven children.
She graduated from Pemberton High School. She then married Gerald DePriest in 1957. He served 26 years in the U.S. Army, and together the couple raised seven children.
Mrs. DePriest was preceded in death by her parents; older sister, Ruth Bigelow of Newport Richie, Fla.; brother, Fred Bowker of Florence, S.C.; and grandson, Tyler DePriest of Killeen.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald DePriest; seven children, Shelby Manongdo, Gerald DePriest Jr., Nancy Spaay, John DePriest, Paul DePriest, Matthew DePriest, Mary Hardman; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Family will remember Mrs. DePriest as a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.