Graveside services for Shirley Sheppard, 87, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo.
Ms. Sheppard died March 4, 2019.
She was born Jan. 17, 1932, in San Angelo.
Visitation will be all day Friday with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.