Shirley Young Sheppard

Graveside service for Shirley Ann Young Sheppard, age 87, of San Angelo will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way.
Mrs. Sheppard died March 4, 2019, in San Angelo. She was born Jan. 17, 1932, in San Angelo to Annie Mae North Young and Edward Earl “Peck” Young.
Mrs. Sheppard graduated from San Angelo High School in 1950, where she participated in track and field, and was a part of the Bluebonnet Belles. She went on to attend San Angelo College for a short time.
Mrs. Sheppard married in 1951 and was the proud mother of three children. She began her professional career as a film editor at KCTV in San Angelo and then served over 30 years in Civil Service.
Her Civil Service career began in El Paso, on to San Angelo, then San Antonio and ended in Killeen, where she then retired.
Because of her love for all children, she volunteered at Fowler Elementary School as a crossing guard with Killeen Independent School District.
Mrs. Sheppard was the epitome of a tried and true Dallas Cowboys fan. She had the thrill of her life when she met Dallas Cowboy legend, Drew Pearson and Dallas Cowboy mascot, Rowdy.
Mrs. Sheppard is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Milton E. Young; two sisters, Susie Packer and Mary Smith; and grandson, Derek Sheppard.
She is survived by her brother, Sam Wayne Young and wife Diane of San Marcos and sister-in-law, Clara Young of Sealy; her children, Valori Kay Sheppard McDaniel of San Angelo, David Neal Sheppard and wife Lisa of San Angelo and Dana Lynn Sheppard of Seattle, Wash.; her grandchildren: Kimberly Lynn McDaniel, Erin Colleen Blackmon; Corey David-Patrick McDaniel and wife Miran; Tiffany Farris and husband Jairus; her great-grandchildren, Seneca Blackmon; Keily McDaniel; Malori Blackmon; Hunter Blackmon; Aidan Blackmon; Kasie McDaniel; Trystan McDaniel and Elaina Farris. Shirley is also survived by nieces, nephews, numerous loved ones and a multitude of friends.
Visitation will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home’s Sherwood Way Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to Paralyzed Vets or the Derek Sheppard Memorial Baseball Scholarship at the San Angelo Area Foundation.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.