A funeral for Shizuko K. Searle, 94, of Killeen, will be noon Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Searle died March 2, 2019, in her home while surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 20, 1924, in Japan.
Shizuko married the late Robert D. Searle in 1950, while he was in the Army and stationed in her home town of Kokura, Japan. Her first son, Danny, was born there. They then moved to Willits, Calif., where son Robert (Bobby) was born. The Army then moved them to Fort Ord where they lived in Seaside, Calif. Shizuko loved the beauty and climate of Northern California and was unprepared for their next move to Yuma Test Station in Arizona in 1954 where the sun, desert and heat were so different from Northern California but she coped even with the birth of her third son Michael. Three little boys in a tiny trailer in the desert but she made it work. The family moved to Fort Hood in Killeen in 1956 and settled in. Two years later, Shizuko gave birth to her only daughter, Shirley. The following year of 1959, the family moved to Verona, Italy. This was a golden time for the family and Shizuko, travelling around Europe in their 1958 DeSoto station wagon and enjoying the culture of Italy. Shizuko loved to dance and she and her husband attended many dances at the NCO club. Shizuko made many lifelong friends during her time in Italy. In 1963, the family moved back to Killeen where they settled for good. Life was good, as Robert D. Searle retired from the Army and the couple enjoyed their home and family.
Shizuko was a wonderful mother and specialized in awesome dinners. She learned to cook Italian and American food while also serving Japanese food. She always had a pot of gohan (rice) available to fill up hungry boys. She loved her flowers, especially African violets which she kept on her window sill in the kitchen. Shizuko always had a small group of female Japanese friends with whom she enjoyed talking and eating. The group would dance to traditional Japanese music in their beautiful kimonos and sing karaoke together. But most of all, Shizuko loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When asked what was the meaning of life, she responded, “to have children.” She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Some of her last words were, “I’ve had a good, long life.” Shizuko was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers; her husband Robert D. Searle; her granddaughter Rachael Searle and grandson Joshua E. Searle. Shizuko is survived by a brother Hideomi and sister Yaeko Todd and niece Corinne; her three sons and their wives Danny Searle and wife Debra, Robert Searle, Michael Searle and wife Martha Lynn, and her daughter Shirley A. Searle; her grandchildren Christi Tredemeyer and husband Andrew, David Hebert, Matthew Hebert, Chris Saville; and her three great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at HarperTalasek Chapel in Killeen. Mrs. Searle will be buried in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.