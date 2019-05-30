Funeral services for Song Ho Yi, 72, of Copperas Cove, will be at noon on Saturday at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Copperas Cove.
Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Yi died May 25, 2019, in Copperas Cove.
He was born Feb. 10, 1947, in Seoul, South Korea.
A viewing is from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Copperas Cove.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
