A memorial service for Sot Lisa Marsh, of Harker Heights, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Mrs. Marsh died March 21, 2018. She was born Nov. 20, 1976, in Cambodia.
Mrs. Marsh proudly served in the United States Army until her retirement. She received many commendations, among them the Army Commendation Medal (third award) and the National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star.
Mrs. Marsh is survived by her beloved husband, Tony “Vince” Marsh; cherished children, Gloryn Chhoeun, Jay Chhoeun, Jynnil Hunt and Katrina Marsh; precious grandchildren, Payton Jennings and Reon Hunt Jr.; parents, Hun Chhoeun and Sophy Vong; siblings, Jan Ali Budbud, Mary Chhoeun, Meta Chhoeun and Philip Chhoeun; and numerous other family and friends.
Offer condolences at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.