A celebration of life for Stanford Passman, 77, will take place at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the First United Methodist Church of Killeen, with burial at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery of Killeen at 2 p.m.
Mr. Passman died Feb. 3, 2019, at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
He was born Sept. 24, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Milton and Goldie (Oberman) Passman.
The family settled in the Los Angeles area, where he graduated from Venice High School in 1958.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1961, at the age of 20, and went on to serve two tours in Vietnam as a cook and as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division. Additional duty assignments included Fort Bragg, N.C., Hakata Air Force Base, Japan; Fort Bliss, assignments in Augsburg and Wurzburg, Germany, Fort Lee, Va., and Fort Hood. He served as a Food Service Warrant Officer with the Marne Division at Wurzburg, and would finish his military career as the Director of Food Service Installations for III Corps Fort Hood, retiring in 1983.
His distinguished military career saw numerous commendations, including the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Three Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal with Clasp, Bronze, Four Loops, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with One Silver and One Bronze Service Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, as well as numerous other recognitions.
An avid coin collector since a boy, he always dreamed of owning his own coin shop. He opened Silver Eagle Coins and Stamps at 909 Root Street in Killeen in 1978, operating the business at that location until moving the store to the Killeen Mall in 1983, when it became Silver Eagle Coins & Collectables. Later he moved the business to Millers Crossing in Harker Heights, due to his declining health from Parkinson’s Disease.
Anyone who knew Mr. Passman would know he was an avid lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. He stayed true to the team through thick and thin.
Mr. Passman joined the Killeen Heights Rotary Club May 1, 1986. Among his many Rotary accomplishments, he served as the club president from 1995-1996 and was recognized as both Rotarian of the Year from 1991-1992 and a member of the District 5870 Roll of Fame 1999-2000.
He married the former Grace Elaine Johnson on Dec. 11, 1968, at the First United Methodist Church Chapel in Gallatin, Tenn. The two celebrated their Golden Anniversary in December, renewing their vows and exchanging rings in the Fellowship Hall of FUMC Killeen in a ceremony widely attended by his immediate family and his church family.
An honored and respected business and family man, he will be remembered for his integrity and service to his country, his community, and to his family.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elaine; their daughter Kathy Abilez, her husband Joe, and their two sons, David and Don and his wife Lisa; three grandchildren, Angela Hadlock and husband Jeff, Tony Abilez and wife Jennifer, and Chad Lunini, wife Rachel and daughter Abigail. Three brothers survive him, Harold and wife Marge, Ed and wife Laine and Lewis and wife Emma. Also surviving are numerous nephews and nieces.
Arrangements are through Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen. Viewing will take place at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Killeen building fund.
