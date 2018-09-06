Funeral services for Stanley L. Quaintance, 80, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Maxdale Cowboy Church on Briggs Road in Killeen. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Mr. Quaintance died Sept. 2, 2018.
He was born Aug. 4, 1938, in Medford, Iowa.
Mr. Quaintance was the proprietor of The Barn Drive Thru, known as The Beer Barn, in Harker Heights, from October 1980 to March 2017.
He is survived by his wife, Yong Quaintance; children, Stephanie Tolman, Melanie Zeeman, Tiffanie Reed, Jeff Quaintance; stepdaughter, Lynda Taylor; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
In place of usual remembrances, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to LBDA, the Lewy Body Dementia Association, at www.lbda.org.
