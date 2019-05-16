A celebration of life for Stanley Ray Levy, 78, of Killeen will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church, 3501 East Elms Road in Killeen. A reception will follow in the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall.
Mr. Levy died May 14, 2019, at his home in Killeen, surrounded by his family.
He was born Feb. 9, 1941.
Mr. Levy was raised on a dairy farm on Florence Road in Killeen. He was an icon in the community and was deeply loved and greatly respected by all who knew him. He touched the lives of thousands of kids, having served for over 35 years as a teacher in the Killeen Independent School District and as a football, baseball, and basketball coach for dozens of teams.
Mr. Levy loved fishing, gardening, watching sports, spending time with friends and family, and also served as a Deacon in the First Presbyterian Church.
He graduated from Killeen High School in 1959, where he excelled on the basketball court and baseball diamond. He also played baseball and basketball for the Tarleton State College Plowboys, with the baseball team achieving runner-up in the 1960 Junior College Baseball World Series.
Mr. Levy is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Curtis Levy and Lucy Lee Hill Levy; sisters Nancy Levy and Geraldine Conder; infant son Robert Brian Levy; nephew Kurt Smith; and brother-in-law Stephen Guffey.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years and the love of his life, Patricia Jane Guffey Levy; sister, Frances Levy Rogers; daughters, Cindy Jane Levy Selph (Dan) and Karen Elizabeth Levy Kline (Walt); son, Ray Brooks Levy; granddaughters, Sarah Selph, Rebecca Selph Rowell (Patrick), Elizabeth Kline, Catherine Kline, Willow Levy, Eirwyn Levy; grandsons, Robert Selph and Benjamin Selph; and nephew, Mike Conder.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First United Methodist Church Killeen and/or the Killeen ISD Education Foundation.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.