Stella Charlene Austin

A family graveside service for Stella Charlene “Charlie” Austin, 67, of Kempner, was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Austin died Oct. 16, 2018. She was born Nov. 2, 1950, in Gatesville, to the late Clarence and Margaret Green Krempin.
Mrs. Austin graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1968. She worked for the phone company before marrying Luke Austin in 1976 and joining him in his business adventures. Those included several dry cleaners, convenience stores, a barbecue restaurant and the Fabulous West Steakhouse. She enjoyed children and became a teacher’s aide with the Copperas Cove Independent School District after the couple sold the restaurant. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove.
She was preceded in death by her husband, buddy and road trip driver, Luke Austin, in 2017, and a son, Greg Austin, in 2012.
Survivors include her son, Jeff Austin and wife Molly; daughter, Andye Pettyjohn and husband Gary; sisters, Kim Jones and husband Lonnie, Tammy Cooley and husband Wilson, Marsha Knott and husband Barry; brothers, Walter Krempin and wife Francine, Larry Krempin and wife Shannon; six granddaughters, Adrian, Rachel, Morgan, Averi, Ella and Sadie; and countless nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to children’s hospitals at stjude.org or shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove.
