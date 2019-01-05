Steve Zett, Sr., 63, of Killeen, TX died Saturday, December 15th suddenly at home. Per his request there will be no services.
Steve was born August 2nd, 1955 in Temple, TX to Joe and Angeline Zett. He graduated from KilleenHigh School in 1973 and went on to marry and have two children. Steve was a carpenter for over 40 years which allowed him to earn his living doing what he loved the most – building homes and wood crafting. He enjoyed volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and being on the farm.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Joe A. Zett, Jr. He is survived by his mother Angeline Cervenka Zett; daughter Shelly R. McCoy; son Steve R. Zett, Jr.; grandson Chandler McCoy; brother David Zett; nephew Rowdy Zett and many loving family members and friends
