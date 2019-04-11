Interment for retired Sgt. Maj. Steven Kani, 91, of Leander, will be at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Kani died April 1, 2019, at 11:59 a.m. surrounded by family, including his wife, daughter, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.
He was born Sept. 27, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Anton and Rose (Schrantz) Kani.
Mr. Kani was a veteran of WWII, having joined the Merchant Marines in 1944. He joined the Army in 1945 and was a soldier for 31 years. After retiring from the Army, he worked at Central Texas College until his retirement in 1992.
Mr. Kani was a great story-teller with an engaging sense of humor. In his later years, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in sporting activities. No one will be able to duplicate his famous spaghetti sauce, although they will continue to try.
Mr. Kani was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and grandson Michael Stephen Stoudt.
He is survived by Janice (Finney) Kani, his wife of almost 58 years, and his children, Kathleen Stoudt (Anthony) of Ottawa, Ill., Susan (William Andrews) Carpenter of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Christopher (Neva) Kani of Leander; grandchildren, Renea (Bob Jackson) Stoudt, Mark (Lisa) Stoudt, Michelle (Pete) Sutton, Jennifer (Fabio) Tontodonati, Zachary Stephen (Rebecca McKernan) Carpenter, Kathleen Kani, Stephen Kani, Robert Kani, and Arden Kani; and great-grandchildren Bianca Sutton, Hunter Sutton, Drew Stoudt, Drake Stoudt and Iris Carpenter.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Mr. Kani’s name to the Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org).
Beck Funeral Home of Austin, Cedar Park and Pflugerville is in charge of arrangements.
