Services for Steven L. McDonald, 51, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at The Cathedral of Deliverance and Praise COGIC in Harker Heights. Burial will follow the service at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. McDonald died July 2, 2018, in Austin. He was born Nov. 5, 1966, in Austin.
A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Cathedral of Deliverance and Praise COGIC.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
