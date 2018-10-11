A memorial service for Sue Allman VanStory, 74, of Gatesville, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Pidcoke Cemetery.
Mrs. Allman VanStory died Oct. 3, 2018. She was born Dec. 4, 1943, in Killeen, to Arnold and Arietta VanStory.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Allman; and daughters, Catherine Bajovich and Shawna East.
Mrs. Allman VanStory was the loving mother of Jackie Bajovich, Mark Allman, Marty Allman, Jeff Allman and Maria Allman, and the loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Offer condolences at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.