A celebration of life for Sue Doell, 78 of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Church in the Valley located at Canyon Lake. A reception for friends and family will follow in the fellowship hall.
Ms. Doell died Feb. 3, 2019, in a Harker Heights facility.
The family will receive visitors at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.