A celebration of life for Sue Doell, 78, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Church in the Valley located at Canyon Lake. A reception for friends and family will follow in the fellowship hall.
Mrs. Doell died Feb. 3, 2019, in Harker Heights.
She was born Nov. 16, 1940, in Wimberley, to Lindsey “Pad” and Avis Lester.
She was born and raised in Wimberley, where she attended school, graduating from San Marcos High School in 1959.
Mrs. Doell was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Dorothy Johnston.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, David Doell; daughter and son-in-law, Lyndi and Scott Moon; grandson, Mason Moon; step-children, Troy Doell and Teresa Doell; sisters, Patsy Cope and Linda Buckner, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation be made to Texas Alzheimer’s Association (www.txalz.org) or any charity of your choice.
The family will receive visitors at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
