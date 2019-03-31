No formal services for Summer Hanebuth, 30, of Gatesville, are scheduled at this time.
She died March 25, 2019. She was born April 7, 1988, in Gatesville.
Summer worked at TDCJ in Gatesville and currently at Applebee’s in Copperas Cove. She was a member and baptized at Harvesting Souls International Bible Church in Gatesville.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Hanebuth.
She is survived by her son, Tayden Williams, and his father, Travis; mother, Brenda Hanebuth; step-father, Corey Holder; brother, Jessie Hanebuth and wife, Emily; grandparents, Charles (Chuck) and Linda Marsh; biological father, Jessie Williams; step-sisters, Stacey Orange, Heather Culver, Tiffany Hanebuth, Jessie Williams; step-brother, Neil Williams; uncle, Robbie Dixon; and several other uncles, aunts and cousins.
Summer will lie in repose from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Scott’s Funeral Home, 2425 Main St. in Gatesville.
In lieu of flowers, a fund has been established for Summer’s son, Tayden Williams, at any branch of the National United Banks.
