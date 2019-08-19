Funeral services for Susan Yvette Grissett, 59, of Killeen, will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pershing Park Baptist Church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fla.
Ms. Grissett died Aug. 15, 2019. She was born Dec. 17, 1959, in Jacksonville, Florida.
