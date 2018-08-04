Funeral services for Sylvia H. Starkey, 73, of Raymore, Mo., will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lee’s Summit Church-Nazarene, 900 S.W. Lakeview Blvd.
Ms. Starkey died Aug. 2, 2018, and was born April 22, 1945, in Sandersville, Ga., to Eugene Harrell and Cora Davis.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Cullen Funeral Home in Raymore, Mo.
