A memorial service for Tammy May Crawford, 45, will be held at a later date in 2019.
Ms. Crawford died Nov. 1, 2018.
Grace Funeral Home in Victoria is in charge of arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
