Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Temekia Sneed, 61, of Killeen, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Sneed died Jan. 13, 2019, in Killeen. She was born Dec. 2, 1957, in Carrollton, Ga.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church.
