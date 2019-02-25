Funeral services for Teresa J. McGinnis will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. McGinnis died Feb. 24, 2019, in her sleep.
Teresa was a loving daughter, mother, wife and grandmother who saw beauty in everything. She was devoted to her grandchildren and her grandchildren gave her memories for her lifetime.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Timothy; son, Brett Arias; daughter, Leticia Jaramillo; and six grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
