Graveside services for Terry Mac Sutton, 57, of Killeen will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Sutton died April 9, 2018. He was born Sept. 17, 1960, in Killeen to Harold and Helen Sutton at Hillandale Clinic.
When he was younger, Mr. Sutton enjoyed Little League baseball.
He attended Ellison High and Westwood High School, where he graduated in 1981.
Mr. Sutton loved video games, dancing, watching the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns.
He was a member of the Lions Club as well as a member of Westwood Baptist Church for 11 years.
Mr. Sutton is survived by his father, Harold Sutton; brother, Jerry Don Sutton; and sisters, Melanie Givens and Debbie Lipscomb. He leaves loving memories to his family.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
