Thelma May Walker

A celebration of life for Thelma May “Peanut” Walker, 79, of Copperas Cove, will from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 30 at VFW Post 3393 in Kempner.
Mrs. Walker died suddenly on June 8, 2019, at AdventHealth in Killeen.
She was born March 20, 1940, at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio to Morris Lee Mack and Elinor Verna Mack who raised her as an Army brat.
On March 12, 1957, she married Edward Walker and became an Army wife.
Thelma lived mostly in the Copperas Cove and Killeen area. She and her husband owned auto parts stores in Killeen until 2000. She was a longtime member of Pershing Park Baptist Church. Her favorite things were family, friends, cruising, NASCAR, hockey and the Dallas Cowboys.
Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her husband Edward Walker; parents Morris Lee Mack and Elinor Verna Mack; brothers Morris L. Mack, Charles R. Mack and George Osborne; grandson Paul Roviso; and granddaughter Brandie Tompkins.
Survivors include four daughters, Elinor (Lori) Bishop (Tenny), Pamela Roviso, Susan (Brian) Tompkins, Janette (David) Brandt; two sisters, Ethel (Sissy) Osborne and Nancy Brewer; 22 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Walker family.
