Services for retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Thomas E. Shirley, 81, formerly of Nolanville, will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the JW Sims Community Center, 408 N. 10th St., Nolanville.
A cremation has taken place and interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Shirley died June 20, 2018. He was born Jan. 21, 1937.
Condolences may be sent to 22355 South Davis Road, Osage City, KS 66523.
