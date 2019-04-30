Visitation for Thomas Edward Walker, 65, Lampasas, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas. Burial service will be held in the family cemetery on his home place at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, with full military honors.
Mr. Walker died April 13, 2019 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple. He was born Aug. 5, 1953, in Austin to Lewis Conrad and Mary Ruth McCulley Walker.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.