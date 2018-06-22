THOMAS HOWARD HOLD

A funeral Mass for Thomas “Toppy” Howard Hold, 88, formerly of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. today at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 8825 Kempwood, Houston. A reception will follow. A committal service will be at 1:30 p.m. today at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Mr. Hold died June 16, 2018. He was born June 5, 1930, in Killeen, to Charles F. and Tilda Hold.
Mr. Hold grew up in Killeen and graduated from Killeen High School in 1948.
Those who knew him said one of his favorite young memories was playing football for the Killeen Kangaroos.
After graduation, Mr. Hold attended Tarleton State University.
He returned to Killeen and married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Thornton.
The couple had three daughters, Janna, Debra and Tamera.
A successful entrepreneur all his life, Mr. Hold’s first businesses, Hold Glass & Mirror and Hold Real Estate, were located in Killeen.
In 1964, Mr. Hold moved his family to Houston, and he opened Action Jewelry & Loan, followed by Spring Branch Jewelry & Loan and Space City Jewelry & Loan.
These successful pawnshops were the first of many more that he would own in the ensuing years in Houston and surrounding areas, along with other business interests.
Mr. Hold married Eva Torres, with whom he had two children, Michael and Elizabeth.
Mr. Hold had a passion for hunting, fishing and travel.
He traveled the world and spent time at his ranches with his wife, children and grandchildren.
To those who knew him, Mr. Hold’s most enduring quality was his love and care for his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.
Notwithstanding his business success, Mr. Hold remained humble and lived his life in a simple way.
He spent his life helping many people in one kind of need or another over the years.
Mr. Hold had many friends who will always remember his charismatic personality and how he possessed a special spark of life, which he brought to his family and friends.
His bond of friendship was lifelong with many people.
Mr. Hold was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was a major supporter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Killeen. This was in honor of his brother, William Richard Hold, who died serving the country during World War II.
Mr. Hold was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Tilda Hold; his brother, William Richard Hold; first wife, Marlene Hold; daughter, Elizabeth Hold Reyna; and grandson, Evan Louis Reyna.
He is survived by his wife, Eva Hold; his children, Michael D. Hold and his wife, Christell; Tammy Ross and her husband, Chip; Debra Teflos; Janna Ward and her husband, Don; his grandchildren, Rachel Ross Durcan and her husband, John; Michael Evan Hold; Henry Wilson; Bonny Teflos; John Thomas Teflos; Melanie Wilson; Clare Wheeler; Will Wheeler and his wife, Maureen; Russell Ward and his wife, Erica; his great- grandchildren, Audrie Albertelli, Noah Martinez, Briella Martinez, Hayden Ward, Audrey Ward, Sammy Wheeler, Austin Wheeler and Kylie Wheeler.
A visitation was held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m.
