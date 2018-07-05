Services for Thomas James Hicks, 88, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Hicks died June 29, 2018, in Temple. He was born Sept. 28, 1929, in Austin.
Visitation will be held two hours before the service from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
