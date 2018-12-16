Funeral services for Thomas Oliver Kent, 49, of Harker Heights will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Harper-Talasek Chapel. A burial will follow Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Kent died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at his home. He was born July 1, 1969, in Plattsburg, New York.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. Wednesday at the chapel.
