Thurmond Maxwell Sr.

Funeral services for Elder and retired Sgt. 1st Class Thurmond Lee Maxwell Sr., 71, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Cathedral of Deliverance and Praise Church of God in Christ, Harker Heights. Burial will full military honors with follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Maxwell died July 30, 2018, in Harker Heights. He was born March 29, 1947, in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.