A funeral service for Timothy Brown Nickles, 68, of Copperas Cove, will be at noon Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Interment will be at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Nickles died June 2, 2018. He was born May 24, 1950.
In his early years, Mr. Nickles was a local celebrity musician and song writer in Vauxhal, N.J.
He served honorably for 20 years in the Army as a combat engineer.
Mr. Nickles was a veteran of the Gulf War and also served in Saudi Arabia.
He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed going on long rides with friends and family.
Mr. Nickles was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and brother.
He is survived by his wife, Mona Burns-Nickles; sons; daughters; grandchildren; and a multitude of family members and friends.
Those who knew Tim felt he never met a stranger and if someone was his friend, they were a friend for life.
The family asks that people respect his wishes and in lieu of flowers, send any donations to St. Jude Children’s’ Hospital.
