Funeral services for Timothy Kevin Smith, 52, of Killeen will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Fuenral Home, Killeen. A private burial will follow at the Killeen Cemetery.
Tim died March 30, 2018, in Killeen. He was born Aug. 1, 1965, at Fort Hood to Larry and Shirley Smith.
The family traveled extensively with the military, and Tim grew up in Texas, Germany, Florida, Arizona and Belgium. The family settled in Killeen, where Tim graduated from C.E. Ellison High School in 1983.
Tim went on to pursue a degree in English from Angelo State University, then returned to teach English at his alma mater, Ellison High School. Over a 30-year career, he impacted the lives of thousands of students.
Tim retired from teaching in February 2017, and enjoyed his time off and spending time with his family.
Tim loved to read anything, but especially enjoyed history and historical fiction. Tim continued to travel when possible, and especially loved the trips that he took to Ireland and Scotland with his sister, Melanie, and his mother, Shirley.
Tim was preceded in death by his sisters, Melissa and Melanie, and his father, Larry.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley, and his brothers, Stephen Smith and Jeffrey Smith.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.