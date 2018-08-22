Funeral services for Tina Lightner Snider, 50, of Harker Heights, will be at 10 a.m. today at Hopewell United Methodist Church, with Rev. Beverly Connelly officiating.
Pallbearers will be Brian Justice, Tommy Pilcher, Joe McMickle, Ben Sellars, Todd Lightner and Brian Chambless.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at the First Baptist Church of Nolanville.
Mrs. Snider died Aug. 17, 2018, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
She was born Oct. 25, 1967, in Americus, Ga., to Lewis and June Roberts Lightner.
She was a graduate of Southland Academy, and after earning her bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor, she began a career in teaching.
Mrs. Snider taught first grade at Clifton Park Elementary School for 16 years.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Nolanville, where family says she proved her strong faith and love for the Lord.
Her family always came first, as she was a supportive wife to her husband, William, for almost 29 years.
Mrs. Snider was a Baylor football fan, and loved to travel.
A beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, she will be missed dearly by her family, students and friends.
Survivors include her husband, William Snider, of Harker Heights; son, Zack Snider, of Harker Heights; her parents, Lewis and June Lightner, of Ellaville, Ga.; her sister, Dina McCorkle, of Ellaville, Ga; and a niece, Emily McCorkle, of Ellaville, Ga.
Special thoughts and memories can be shared with the family of Mrs. Snider by visiting the online guest book at www.watsongiddensfuneralhome.com. Watson-Giddens Funeral Home of Ellaville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.
