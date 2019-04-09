Funeral services for Tito Harry Bradshaw, 35, of Copperas Cove, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen. A private family internment will be at a later date.
Mr. Bradshaw died April 1, 2019, in San Antonio. He was born Oct. 20, 1983, in Hinesville, Ga.
A viewing will be 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday piror to the service at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeeen is in charge of local arrangements.
