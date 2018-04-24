TOD ANTHONY HIGGINS
No services are scheduled at this time. Tod Higgins died April 21, 2018. He was born Jan 26, 1961 at Ft. Belvoir, VA. He is survived by his daughter Samantha Higgins, his father James Higgins, step-mother Romelia Higgins, brothers Craig A. & Sean J. Higgins, step-brothers Rick & Tommy Rivera, step-sister Ruby Guillen, and many long time friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.