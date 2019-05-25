Memorial services for Tom Brace, 56, of Hewitt, will be at 2 p.m. today at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., in Waco.
Mr. Brace died unexpectedly May 21, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Brace of Hewitt; his daughter, Christi Brace of Hewitt; and his parents, Thomas Brace and wife Joyce of The Villages, Florida, and Dorothy Olchesky of Killeen.
