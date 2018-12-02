Funeral services for Tommie Hope Jackson, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Jackson died Thursday, Nov. 27, 2018.
He leaves to cherish his memory a sister, Faith Jackson, of Chicago; and cousin Tinnie Renee McMurry, of Alabaster, Alabama. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory three step daughters: Cindy Hettich, of Renton, Washington; Gwenyth Jett, of Cove; and Diana Grace Rigg, of Woodstock, Illinois; many step-grandchildren; and an extended host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Marilyn Jackson; and step-son Arthur Jett.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Cove.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Jackson family.
Services are under the care of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
