Graveside services for Tommie Hope Jackson, 75, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Jackson died Nov. 27, 2018, in a Temple hospital. He was born May 8, 1943.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
