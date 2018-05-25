Services for Toni Jean Moreno, 67, of Copperas Cove, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
A reception will follow at Lil Tex Restaurant.
Mrs. Moreno died May 21, 2018, in Gatesville. She was lovingly surrounded by her family at Hillside Medical Lodge.
She was born Dec. 23, 1950, at Fort Bragg Army Hospital in North Carolina.
Mrs. Moreno was born the youngest of three daughters to her parents, Anthony and Robbie Daigle,
The daughter of an Army soldier, she lived and was educated all over the country in her childhood.
In her adult years, Mrs. Moreno lived in Texas, Germany, New York, California and later settled back in Texas for the remainder of her life.
On New Year’s Eve of 1992, she met Johnnie Moreno. From that moment, they began a friendship that led to dating and the two fell in love. They were married on July 19, 1996, in Copperas Cove.
Their strong and dedicated love for one another carried them through every situation that life delivered.
Everyone who knew or met Mrs. Moreno was instantly warmed by her sweet smile.
She had a fun sense of humor and an infectious laugh.
Mrs. Moreno always saw the positive in everyone she met.
She enjoyed reading, working on puzzles, taking care of and playing with her precious cats.
The center of her heart was her children and family, spending time with them was her greatest joy.
Mrs. Moreno was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony Edward Daigle and Robbie “Bobbie” Grace McCullars Daigle.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 22 years, Johnnie Moreno of Copperas Cove; two sons, David (Amy) Robinson of Gilbertsville, N.Y., and Johnnie Moreno II of Brady; two daughters, Anna (Richard) Varela of Leander, and Deborah (Sean) Estes of Big Spring; 15 grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; two sisters, Cathy (Sid) Land of Copperas Cove and Myra (Paul) Daigle-Palmer of Tucson, Ariz.; her beloved cats, Houdi, Sheba, Mimi and Sunny; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association in memory of Toni Moreno at www.diabetes.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.