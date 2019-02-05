Memorial services for retired Master Sgt. Trenida H. “Dino” Longoria, 76, of Copperas Cove, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove. Burial with military honors will follow at the Copperas Cove Cemetery.
Mr. Longoria died Jan. 31, 2019.
He was born Oct. 9, 1942, in Floresville, to the late Ramon and Santos Hoyos Longoria.
Mr. Longoria graduated from high school in Corpus Christi and joined the United States Army in 1961. While serving in Germany, he met Ilse Kemnitz and they married on March 6, 1965. She joined him as he continued to serve and he retired after 27 years of service in 1989. He served in Vietnam and Korea.
After his retirement, he volunteered for crime victims in Temple for over 10 years. He also enjoyed woodworking and giving his items away as gifts.
Mr. Longoria was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Longoria; brother, Raymond Longoria and a grandson, Mathew Anderson.
He is survived by his wife, Ilse Longoria; children, Bettina Bates and husband, Gene, Roberta Carlisle, Dino Longoria and wife, Karen; brother, Johnny Longoria and wife, Norma; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
